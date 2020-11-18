Alex Borchardt

Al was born in Center on June 17, 1941 to Arnold (Buck) and Elma (Singer) Borchardt. Al attended New Salem High School and in 1965 he graduated from Omaha University with a business degree. In 1956, he met Marilyn M. Dettmann and they were married Aug. 6, 1961. To their love three children were born, Mark, Michelle, and Lisa.

Al began his business career as a highly successful sales representative with Aloe Medical, out of St. Louis, residing in Billings, Montana, and Omaha, Nebraska. Al was part of the very first Xerox training program. Thereafter, his career continued on a successful path with the help of a good friend and others, when he began Midland Medical Supply Company in 1970. His medical distribution career spanned 53 years; Al retired as president and owner of MMS in 2015.

Al was a highly involved community member. He was dedicated to Sesostris Shrine, Gateway Sertoma, IMCO, and HIDA organizations, and was an active board member of the Tabitha and Sheridan Lutheran Church foundations. He loved his church family at Sheridan Lutheran. Al's generosity and friendship touched many lives. His passion included watching all his kids, grands and greats at their sporting events, sometimes trying to be the official! He was an avid Husker fan. Al never met a stranger; his positive mental attitude, zest for life and love of family and friends leaves a lasting legacy.

After a six-year courageous battle with cancer, Al passed away at his home on Friday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved him deeply. Al was 79 years old. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Marilyn, son Mark (Annette), daughter Michelle (Mike) Johnson, daughter Lisa, and grandchildren Travis (Brittney), Tressa (Derek) Holson, Tanner (fiancee Lil Sheehy), Tasia (Logan) Wortman, Jessica Johnson, Connor Johnson, Austin Johnson, and Carter Johnson, and great-grandchildren Dietrich, Tucker and Oliver Borchardt, his treasured brother Frank Borchardt of Valley, Neb., sister-in-law Nancy Myers of Lincoln, and brothers-in-law Jack Becker of Cross Lake, Minn., and Greg Myers of Lincoln, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Doris and Gordon Templeton, sisters-in-law Ruth Borchardt and Sharon Becker.

A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Sheridan Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed on the church website or on their Facebook page. Private family burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Sesostris Shrine and Tabitha's Meals on Wheels program.

Pallbearers include grand and great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers include Al's Midland Medical family, Sesostris Shrine, and Gateway Sertoma friends. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.