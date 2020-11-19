Menu
Eugene Erhardt

Eugene Erhardt, 79, of Mandan, passed away November 16, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. A live stream of the Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Eugene's obituary page.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
