Steven Pfaff

Steven Pfaff

Steven Pfaff, 63, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Drive, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be held Monday at Kenmare Cemetery.

To view the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories of Steven, please go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
