Ronald Kinzler

Ronald Kinzler, 78, of Lincoln, went to heaven Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 while at his home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a family service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Capital Christian Center, Bismarck. Committal service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kulm Congregational Church, Kulm, with burial following at the Kulm Congregational Cemetery. Both services will be online from the church's websites.

Ron was born May 4, 1942, in rural Kulm to Conrad and Loretta (Fregien) Kinzler. He was raised on a farm south of Kulm then moved two miles west of Kulm to attend Kulm high school where he graduated in 1960. After high school he worked for the local Case dealership as a mechanic before taking over the family farm. He married ArvaDell Hehr on April 17, 1966 at the Kulm United Methodist Church, which became their church home.

Ron lived a life of quiet service for his church and his community. He served on the church board, taught Sunday school, and helped anytime a hand was needed. Ron served on the township board and on the James Valley/Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative Board for 25 years. After retiring from farming in 2006 he worked on the farm with those renting his land. Ron and ArvaDell moved to Lincoln to live closer to their children and grandkids in 2011. His wife of 48 years, ArvaDell went to heaven in 2014.

After ArvaDell's death, Ron started volunteering at the Heaven's Helpers Soup Café and also at Lincoln Elementary School with reading programs then lunch time assistance, which allowed him to see his grandkids. Ron enjoyed spending time with family, coffee time with friends, and spending regular time with his special friend, Peggy Reuther. They were fortunate to go on several trips with each other, including an Alaskan Cruise with her children. They enjoyed the local cultural events and many dinners with both their families and when there was nothing else to do they enjoyed going fishing or taking drives into the countryside.

Ron's Christian life, his faith and his personal relationship with God was the center of his life and made him who he was. His life bore witness to the changing power Jesus Christ makes in a person's life and the happiness and contentment of living for God.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Serina) Kinzler, Kulm and Julie (Wade) Curren, Bismarck, and his three grandkids, Emily, Aaron, and Brayden Curren, and his very special friend, Peggy (Peg) Reuther, Bismarck. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Vangie Kinzler, and brothers-in-law, Dennis and Larry Hehr.

Ron was preceded in death by wife ArvaDell, parents Conrad and Loretta Kinzler, brother Roger, ArvaDell's parents Clarence and Alice Hehr, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral arrangements by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe, PO Box 8, Bismarck ND 58502 or the charity of your choosing.

The family is very thankful and grateful to those that blessed Ron by being a relative or friend as we know he was blessed to have you in his life.