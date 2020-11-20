Danica Krein

Danica Ann Krein, 39, of Center, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck, surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center, ND with Rev. Dennis Ristvedt as officiant. Burial will be at the Center Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions masks are required to be worn at the funeral home and St. Paul Lutheran Church, there is also limited seating at both locations.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website. To watch go into Danica's obituary page and scroll down.

Danica was born September 2, 1981 at the Bismarck Hospital. She was baptized at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mandan, ND. She graduated from Mandan High School in 2000. On July 24, 2004 she married Tim Krein at Zion Luthern Church. Danica was blessed with two beautiful daughters: Brinley Ann Krein and Journey Bina Krein. In July 2015, Danica and Tim decided to go their own separate ways.

Danica's mom, Nancy, was her solid rock during this time. As Danica said in one of her Facebook posts: "Today I am thankful for my mother, Nancy Gallagher. She is always there for me! She listens to me, agrees with me when she knows I am wrong, holds my hand when I need direction, stays with me when I tell her I don't, cooks for my family when I am unable, mothers my children when I am unable, spends time with me when other's wont, cries with me when I have tears, and loves me unconditionally."

During this time, Danica, met her fiancee, Dusty Johnson. Danica, Dusty, and girls spent their free time camping, working with their farm animals, and living life to the fullest. Danica spent the last nine years battling cancer, which included being diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma in 2011, followed by Pancreatic Cancer in January of 2019. During this fight, Danica, remained strong and never stopped fighting. She continued to have health problems but never gave up hope. This past year, Danica, spent her final memories with her daughters, and her fiancee. Danica was such a loving and caring person. Her family and friends meant the world to her.

Danica will be deeply missed by her fiancee, Dusty Johnson (Center, ND); two daughters, Brinley and Journey (Center, ND); ex-husband, Tim Krein (Bismarck, ND); mother, Nancy Gallagher (Bismarck, ND); father, Dale Barth (Center, ND); sisters, Desirae Barth (Bismarck, ND), Deriann Barth (Center, ND); niece, Aspen Barth (Center, ND); and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Danica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Art and Vera Oberlander (Beulah, ND), Otto and Barb Barth (Center, ND); and several uncles and aunts.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.