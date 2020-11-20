Jerome Fischer

Jerome John Fischer passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 64.

Jerome will be remembered at an outdoor burial service at the Wing Cemetery 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

He was born June 22, 1956, in Bismarck to Theodore and Clara (Ehli) Fischer of Wing. Jerome was the youngest of 11 children including, Joan Minnis of Mountlake Terrace, Wash., Mavis Robertson of Grosse Ile, Mich., Larry (Gerda) Fischer of Edmonds, Wash., Betty (Loren) Kittelson of Jamestown, Shirley (Arnold) Hartjen of Wadena, Minn., Ralph (Sandra) Fischer of Wing, Doris Saeman of Wing, Curtis (Jill Roen) Fischer of Shields, and infant sisters Marlis Ruth and Glenda Kay. Jerome was raised on the Fischer farm west of Wing and attended school in Wing.

Jerome was wed to Mary Ione Celley of Wing at a ceremony held June 20, 1980 at Assembly of God Church in Regan. Jerome and Mary farmed southwest of Wing for four years until the drought of 1984 when they moved to Seattle, Washington. Both Jerome and Mary were employed at Fischer Plumbing, owned and operated by Jerome's brother, Larry Fischer. While in Washington, they spent time with Jerome's sister, Joan Minnis and her five children. Dick and Jeanette Anstice became close friends of the Fischer family.

On June 10, 1990, Jerome and Mary were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Shayna Marie Fischer. They decided to move back to North Dakota during the winter of 1992-93 to raise their daughter. Back in North Dakota, they purchased Adam Hoff's corral cleaning business. They also started their own plumbing and heating business in Wing. Jerome and Mary welcomed the birth of their son, John Jerome Fischer on June 10, 1998, exactly eight years after their daughter was born. The four of them settled into a 70-acre farm north of Arena. Both of their children attended Wing Public School from kindergarten through the grade 12. Shayna resides in Steele and John, with the help of his girlfriend, Kristina Quale, ranches at the home place north of Arena.

Jerome was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary, who passed away Oct. 18, 2019; his sister, Betty Kittelson, who passed Sept. 5, 2020; infant sisters Marlis Ruth and Glenda Kay and his parents Theodore and Clara Fischer. Jerome is survived by his children Shayna and John (Kristina Quale), his seven living siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Jerome made many friends throughout his life and will be greatly missed.

The service will be recorded and available on the Bismarck Funeral Home website, www.bismarckfuneralhome.com for family and friends to view and sign the online guestbook. Cards can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 403, Steele, ND 58482.