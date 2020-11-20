Lois Schwinkendorf

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." AA Milne

Lois Luelle Schwinkendorf, 89, Mandan, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Miller Pointe, Mandan. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lois was born Aug. 19, 1931, at Hazen, to Harvey and Wilhelmina (Riedeman) Miller and was raised by her mother and stepfather, Milton Grube. She was educated in New Salem and Hazen country schools, graduating from New Salem High School in 1949. She attended BJC and Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing earning a nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years, with over 30 years at Mandan Hospital, in obstetrics, and then oncology in Renton, Washington, before her retirement in 1993. She and Howard then traveled for five years in their motor home before settling in Arizona for several more years. Lois was a Brownie and 4-H leader, homemaker's club member, Sunday school teacher, and Methodist Church Women's Guild member. She enjoyed traveling, crafts, bridge, volunteer work and quilting, mostly for the Child Crisis Center in Mesa, Arizona.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Charles) Westman, Pleasant Hills, Missouri, and Colette (John) Lindsay, Spanaway, Washington; one son, David (Kristi) Schwinkendorf, Mandan; two sisters, LaRue (Ed) Muller, Lilliwaup, Washington, and Corrinne (Mike) Bliese, Rapid City, South Dakota; brother-in-law, Glen (Connie) Schwinkendorf, Mandan; sisters-in-law, Doris Ritz, Mandan, and Laverne Lottes, Craig, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Scott (Kristen), Shane (Jasmine), and Sheldon (Nicole) Schmalenberger, Ian (Jessie) and Jason (Ursula) Kuntz, Erin Kuntz, Derek (Erin), and Darin Schwinkendorf; and eight step grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; special people, all nursing personnel from the old Mandan Hospital, nursing Class of '52, traveling companion, Doris Ritz, friends from Liberty Heights, Edgewood Vista and all her special bridge buddies.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Milton Grube; husband, Howard; brother, Lester (Luella) Miller; brothers-in-law, Donald Schwinkendorf and Roy Johnson; sisters-in-law, Alta (William) Bethke, Larraine Johnson, and Lorraine Schwinkendorf; and nephew, Darrell Miller.

In lieu of flowers, Lois prefers memorials to Sanford School of Nursing Scholarship Fund of 1952, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, or United Methodist Church, Mandan.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.