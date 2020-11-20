LeOra Hewson

On Nov. 18, 2020, LeOra Ida Hewson, our loving, enthusiastic, encouraging mother passed away. LeOra was born Dec. 15, 1926. She graduated from Dickinson State with a bachelor of science in education and art and studied master's degree classes at Mary College. She married Don Hewson on June 5, 1950.

LeOra had many passions in life! She was an impressive mother, educator and civic leader. Her many accomplishments include her passion and ability to teach and make education fun by incorporating art. As a mother, she was the most positive influence in our lives, a powerful role model and always current with today's world. She gave much wisdom to her family and we will forever benefit. She was able to reach out to people and help identify their strengths, offer encouragement and smiles and move into action; that is a glimpse of our mother's kindness.

Many groups and programs were started in her community due to her commitment to help others. State president of VFW Auxiliary 1979-80, national VFW offices, volunteer at Democratic Kennedy Center for decades, Heritage Center, State Library, Meals on Wheels, Bismarck Tel-a-Friend president, organized yearly teas at the Governor's Mansion for WWI veterans, judged the Democracy Speech Scholarship, Gold Award Recipient 1983. Member of American Association of University Women, Elkette, Catholic Daughters, lector/commentator/teacher at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. These are a few of her numerous involvements and awards in the community.

She loved and encouraged all of those who cared for her at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo.

LeOra is survived by her three daughters, Diane (Joe) Sova, Kalispell, Mont., LaVon Whipple, Boise, Idaho, and Patty (Jim) Charlebois, Sun City West, Ariz.; grandchildren, Don and Chris Blade, Chad and Casey Whipple, Cole and Reece Charlebois, Aubrey Fick; 11 great-grandchildren.