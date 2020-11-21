Harold Galster

Harold Galster, 95, of Stanton, died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, at the Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, north of Hazen, with Rev. Sheiber officiating. Burial will be at Our Savior's Cemetery, northwest of Stanton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen.

Harold is survived by his children, Judy Wickum and Dwight (Vera) Galster; sisters, Florina and Joan Galster; brother, Alfred (Maria) Galster; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Dakota Boys Ranch or Sakakawea Hospice.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.