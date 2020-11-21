Daniel Narlock

Daniel Narlock, 87, Jamestown, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Eventide Nursing home in Jamestown.

Daniel was born Jan. 3, 1933 near Minto, the son of Theodore and Anna (Stigar) Narlock. He attended school in Minto and helped on the family farm until he was 9 when they moved to town.

He enlisted in the National Guard at the age of 17. He fought in the Korean War in 1950 as a Squad Leader for nine men where he received Heroic and Meritorious Achievements such as three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and a Skilled Marksmanship on the Front Lines.

After the Korean War he married the love of his life, Donna Lizakowski on Sept. 22, 1953 at St. John The Baptist Church in Ardoch and they made their home in Grand Forks. He re-enlisted in 1955 in the Army to Frankfort, Germany and was ranked as a Sergeant and returned the United States in 1957 where he had various employments, as he was a jack of all trades. Law enforcement in Minto, Rolla, and Park River. Farmer at Forest River and a chef/cook at Grand Forks Air Base, truck driver over the road and local, as he supported and raised his seven children. He retired to Jamestown and worked a part time job as a daycare bus driver, known as Papa Dan.

He enjoyed hunting and painting as a young boy with his dog Rover by his side, later in life he enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his shed where he built large airplanes and bird houses with all of his children's names on them. And Daniel was known for his great sense of humor of making people laugh. He enjoyed attending as a member of the Hope Apostolic Church.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 67 years, his seven children, Kenneth and Marvin (Renee), all of Shawano, Wis.; Brenda (Jon) Kemmis, Watertown, S.D.; Effie (Ken) Hodek, Bismarck; Daniel Jr. (Julie), Terre Haute, Ind.; Sylvester (Kimberly), W. Terre Haute, Ind.; Bradley (Tammy), Nikisi, Alaska; 34 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and sister, Tessie Stoltman, Thief River Falls, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Haug; and three siblings, Helen Miller, Walter and Johnny Narlock.

Visitation - 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Prayer Service- 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral Service - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown.

Arrangements are entrusted to Haut Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown.