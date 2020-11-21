Genevieve Little

Genevieve (Jenny) Ann Little, 81 years old of Bismarck, went to heaven Nov. 16, 2020 of natural causes.

Jenny was born Dec. 17, 1938 to Jacob and Eva Dinius in Hebron.

On May 4, 1957, she married Art C. Little in Bismarck. To this union, four children were born, Alan, Vicki, Lee, and Charlie.

She worked for several years at Hoskins Meyer Greenhouse, then Cashman Nursery and retired from the Civic Center.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and active in Christian Women's. She loved going to the Senior Center to have lunch and visit with all her friends. She was well known for her homemade cookies. We all looked forward to getting our own bucket of cookies, but you better be darn sure to return the bucket, or you wouldn't get any more cookies and there would be hell to pay.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, her children Alan (Kristy) and their children Michael (Stephanie), Vicki (Mark) Goforth and their children Caleb (Salena), Jasper (girlfriend Lana) and Kassie Goforth, Lee (Noelle) Little and their children, Kyle and Jesse Little, Tyler (Alyssa), Anna and Gretchen Gustafson, Charlie (Gayle) and their children Jake (Haily) and Kate Little and two great-grandsons Logan and Aidan Goforth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank, John, Raymond and Russell, several brothers and sisters-in-law and her beloved granddaughter Alyssa Little.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

