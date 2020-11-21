Betty Faye Goodwin

Betty Faye Goodwin passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Faye Boucher was born on April 26, 1935. Due to circumstances at the time, she was adopted by Clement and Carrie (Erickson) Briggs at the age of 4 and her name was changed to Betty Faye Briggs. She grew up in Rockford, Iowa, and graduated from Rockford High School.

Betty was a stay-at-home mother raising five children and at different times worked as a waitress, child care provider, and county volunteer driver. She even owned a used car lot in Rochester, Minnesota, for a short time and was pictured in the Rochester Post Bulletin as a "first woman car lot dealer."

Betty enjoyed traveling. After relocating to Rochester, Minnesota, to raise her family, she resided in Tennessee, and Grafton, settling in Bismarck to present.

Betty loved family gatherings and holidays, was an avid country music fan, and her hobbies included reading, puzzles, shopping, and collecting Wolf art to include paintings, figurines, and plates. She also made the world's best potato salad that was in high demand during family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her rescue dogs, with the current one being a Chihuahua named Joey. Betty will be missed by all.

Preceded in death by her parents Clement and Carrie Briggs, her uncle Freeman Erickson, husbands Enoch Kaloplastos and Richard Goodwin, son James Doyle Schultz and daughter Kathryn Starr Goodwin.

Survived by son Nickolas Goodwin (Patty) of Cologne, Minn., son Morgan Dale of Minneapolis, Minn., son Richard Goodwin II (Cody Strothman) of Bismarck, daughter Sheila Goodwin (Dave Mostrom) of Grafton, three grandchildren Jenny Jo Goodwin of Buckeye, Ariz., Nickolas Goodwin II of Bloomington, Minn., Rebecca Jo Goodwin of Ironwood, Mich. Special friends Bill and Iva Schultz and Carol Bluhm of Rochester, Minn., The Strothman Family, and Joyce Lugar of Bismarck.

Per her request – There will be a private family burial in Mason City, Iowa, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home. 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 424-2151