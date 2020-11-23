Marian Danzl

Marian Danzl, 89, died from natural causes on Nov. 20, 2020 at her home, Marillac Manor, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Marian was born Oct. 1, 1931 to Peter P. and Eva (Braun) Roether at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

She was raised and educated in Bismarck and was a St. Mary's graduate. Marian went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone as an operator, supervisor and instructor from 1949 to 1961, where she also met Sylvester Danzl. They married Nov. 11, 1961 and made their home in Bismarck and raised two children.

Marian was an active Docent with the Dakota Zoo for over 25 years. Presenting educational programs with various live animals at libraries, schools, nursing homes and at the Dakota Zoo. She also volunteered for numerous organizations like the Telephone Pioneers, Salvation Army, SMCHS Carnival Meals, Senior Center, Knights of Columbus and more.

Most recently she was involved in various functions at Marillac Manor (a community she grew to love, making numerous, cherished friendships). From helping at the Store, to Coffee service and with Church Services. Her deep faith and love of her Church was a main priority in her life. Routinely attending daily mass and rosary services.

Marian also enjoyed spending fun time with her grandchildren, and most recently, her great-grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her son, Anthony (Mary) Bismarck, and their three sons, Christopher, Fargo, Andrew, Bismarck, and Joshua, Fargo; grandson, Damion (Rikki), Mandan (the son of her deceased daughter Mary), and their three daughters, Hailey, Harley and Abigail; brother, Clem (Jane) Roether, Fla.; brother-in-law, Donald (Patricia) Danzl, Rockville, Minn.; close cousin, Tony Welder, Bismarck; and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester; daughter, Mary; her parents; three brothers-in-law, Richard (Lois), Robert (Gertrude) and Raymond Danzl.

In lieu of flowers, Marian would prefer contributions to the Dakota Zoo, St. Mary's Church or your favorite charity.

