Frank J. Keller, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, at a local hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Bismarck with Fr. Wayne Sattler officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 5-7:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, with a Vigil/Rosary service beginning at 7 p.m., at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Frank was born Oct. 16, 1937, at Mitchell, S.D. Soon after he was adopted by Peter and Catherine (Fergel) Keller. He was raised and educated in Mandan, and graduated from the Assumption Abbey High School, Richardton, in 1955. Later that summer Frank spent US Airforce Training in Biloxi, Miss. He was then stationed for active duty in Vietnam and Japan. In June of 1958, Frank was recalled to the United States when his father died. He received an honorable discharge, remaining stateside to help his mother run "Keller's Home for the Aged." On May 11, 1959, he married Georgia Sempson in Christ the King Catholic Church, and they were the first couple married in the new church. He attended Mary College and earned an Accounting and Business Administration Degree, while working full time at the Bismarck Airport. He worked for Fleck Toyota, was the manager at the House of Color, and worked at Channel 12. He then had the opportunity to open his own business, Keller Specialties, which he operated for over 31 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, United Commercial Travelers, and the Alzheimer's Association. He sold Shaklee and Amsoil and enjoyed walking. Frank will always be remembered for the joy he brought to so many families playing Santa at Christmas time.

He is survived by his three daughters, Diane (Michael) Lang, Rapid City, S.D., Linda (John) Ell, and Mary (Curt) Skaley, all of Bismarck; six sons, Mark (Melissa), Michael, Kevin (Sara), and Kent (Annette), all of Bismarck, Jeffry (Annette), Andover, Minn., Bryan (Brian Baldwin), Austin, Texas; 22 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; niece Julie Daughtery; and nephew, Steve Kuehn.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia: parents; one sister, Elizabeth Kuehn, and two granddaughters and grandson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Choice Clinic (Women's Care

Center of Bismarck), the Alzheimer's Association or the Church of St. Anne. Burial at the Veterans Cemetery will be only for immediate family. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask while attending any of the services.

