Hazel E. Frederikson, age 92, resident of Larimore, ND, formerly of Petersburg, ND, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Larimore.

Hazel Esther Mork was born October 7, 1928 near Petersburg, ND, the daughter of Henry and Ethel (Nash) Mork. She graduated from Petersburg High School then married the love of her life, Elverne Frederikson, on June 16, 1948 at Michigan, ND. Hazel was involved with numerous civic organizations in Petersburg. She was a lifetime member of Petersburg Lutheran Church and held several offices on the church council. She also served with the Ladies Aid, Willing Workers, and as the Sunday School Superintendent. Hazel and Elverne operated the Highway Café for over 10 years. Hazel also was a bus driver and became very active in the Unity School extracurricular activities. She worked for a time at the Good Samaritan Centers in Lakota and Larimore. Elverne died March 12, 1999. Hazel continued to make her home in Petersburg until the fall of 2012, when she moved to the Good Samaritan in Larimore. Her world revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always had a cup of coffee and chocolate chip cookie for anyone that walked through her door.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Lyla Hildremyr and her 2 children, Karin (Matt Radde) and Jonathan (Mindy) and their 3 children, McKenzie, Addyson & Brayden; her son, Fred (Sandy) Frederikson and his 3 children, Travis, Shane (Laura Nelson), and Jared (Jennifer) and their 2 children, Hallie & Hudsen. She is also survived by a sister, Evelyn (Robert) Nelson; 2 brothers, Jim (Irene) Mork, Robert Mork, and Dick (Denise) Mork; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elverne; 2 sisters, Vivian and Millie; 2 brothers, Bill and Harold in infancy; and her son-in-law, Roger Hildremyr.

There will be a public visitation for Hazel at the Petersburg Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Memorial Service for Hazel will be private, with burial in the Petersburg Cemetery. A celebration of Hazel's life will be scheduled for a later date.

