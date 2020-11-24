Menu
Carol Conlin

Carol Ann Jean Conlin, 74, Bismarck, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 20, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. A private family service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Carol was born Dec. 24, 1945 to Ruth (Lott) and Chuck Syring in Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada. She married Mike Conlin on Jan. 10, 1967 in Williston.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike; daughter, Cate Ritchey; son, John; daughter, Megan Ontis; daughter, Colleen Shannahan; 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Caroline Conlin; and her parents.

To share memories of Carol and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
