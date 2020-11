Wilbert Fueller, 83, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 8 p.m.