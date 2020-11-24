Auggie Olson

John August "Auggie" Olson, 85, of Robinson, passed away Nov. 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. Masks are required out of respect for Auggie's passing of COVID-19. Burial will be at the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Auggie was born Jan. 2, 1935 to John and Ellen (Peterson) Olson on the farm near Robinson, where he was raised and educated. After graduation he entered the military and was honorably discharged. He went on to attend the North State School of Science, Wahpeton, where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

Auggie was a lifelong Robinson resident who served the community working on small motors and was involved in preserving the history of Robinson. As he was very proud of his Scandinavian heritage, he loved going to the Norsk Hostfest every year. He also enjoyed hunting, raising Herefords, farming, and collecting antiques. He would travel the country to find a good bell, steam engine, stationary engines, and the like.

Auggie is survived by his brother, Ernest (Joyce), seven nieces and nephews; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Esther (Virgil) Hirchert; and great-nephew, Eric Hirchert.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.