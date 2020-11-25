Daniel Feland

Daniel Feland, 69, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Daniel was born March 23, 1951 to Stanley and Alice (Frappier) Feland. He was raised in Westhope and Grand Forks. He graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1969. Following graduation, he attended the University of North Dakota where he made many lifelong friends. After college, he worked on the Soo Line Railway.

In 1981, he married Karen Heintz in Bismarck where the two made their home. From this union, two daughters were born.

Dan had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, camping, skiing and hunting. He also enjoyed taking trips with his family.

He enjoyed his part time job at Sam's Club until his illness led him into retirement.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Karen, Bismarck; two daughters, Natalie (Brett) Rehder, Moorhead, Minn., and Danielle Feland (Chris), Hettinger; grandchildren, Braxton (3) and Blair (8 mo.) Rehder, Moorhead, Minn.; brothers, Bernie (Susan) Feland, Maricopa, Ariz., and Jim Feland, Bismarck; and sister, Deborah (David) Meier, Parker, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Alice Feland; and parents-in-law, Tony and Alice Heintz.

Dan was especially proud of his daughters and grandchildren.

To share memories of Dan and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.