Luella Volk

Luella Frances Volk passed away Nov. 22, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. beginning with the rosary followed by the funeral liturgy Friday, Nov. 27 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Luella was born June 14, 1927 to Katie and Raymond Hauer in Hague. Luella was raised and educated on the family farm along with one sister and three brothers.

In February 1947 she married Roy Volk at the St. Mary's Church in Hague. They farmed in Hague for 22 years, where they also raised four children. They moved to Bismarck in November 1969. Luella worked at Woolworths for 12 years and also at Marillac Manor. She was a member of the Eagle's Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters.

Luella was a very caring, generous person who enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and holidays. She enjoyed gardening, taking country drives and going to garage sales. She was also an avid reader. Luella had a special bond with her grandchildren and spent many hours taking care of them and participating in their daily activities.

She had a deep religious foundation and practiced her faith on a daily basis.

Luella is survived by her children, Shirlene (Walt) Fredrickson, Mandan, Stella (Chuck) Kocher, Bismarck, and Ronald Volk, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Veronica and Victoria Volk, Ariz., Jennifer Kocher, Nashville, Tenn., and Brian Kocher, Bismarck. She is also survived by her two brothers, Joseph (Florence) Hauer, Bismarck, and James (Darla) Hauer, Bismarck; sister, Berniece Mitzel, Bismarck; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; daughter, Linda Griffin; and brother, Raymond Hauer.

Luella was dearly loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people at the Baptist Health Care Center for their compassionate care towards Luella and her family.

