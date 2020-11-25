Daniel Hoff

Daniel E. Hoff, 82, of Bismarck, died peacefully at his home on Nov. 21, 2020.

Daniel was born on June 30, 1938, in Crookston, Minnesota, to Eugene and Meta (Wagner) Hoff. He was the only son in a house of four sisters.

After high school he enlisted in the Navy. On Dec. 23, 1967, he married Roberta Rehberg in Watertown, South Dakota. He had various occupations, including owning the Prairie Bar and in law enforcement. He was infamous for his sense of humor and being a friend to everyone. Daniel was known for his love of country, his love of God and his love of family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Bobbie, Bismarck; his three children, Nanette (Dwayne) Pace, Temple, Texas, Arlen Hoff (fiancee Stephanie Kelly), Champlin, Minn., and Darcey (Chad) Tysver, Bismarck; eight grandchildren, Colten Hoff, Chase Hoff, Alyssa Hoff, Amanda Jacobs, Daryl Crispin, Lane Tysver, Trace Tysver, and Avery Tysver; and three great-grandchildren, Letty Wallen, Logan Crispin, and Emmy Hoff. He is also survived by his three sisters, Della (Stan) Treichel, Ham Lake, Minn., Sharon Kappes, Ramsey, Minn., and Shirley (Rick) Burnham, Ramsey, Minn.; along with his brother-in-law Delbert (Diane) Rehberg and sister-in-law Kathy (Larry) Polensky; and many nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Meta and Eugene, his sister Darlene Dahlen, and his grandson Christopher Jacobs.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

