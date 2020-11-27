John Rohrich

John James Rohrich, 75, passed away November 22, 2020 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 30th at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck ND with Rev. Al Bitz as officiant. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan with a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website. To watch go into John's obituary page and scroll down.

John was born December 5, 1944 in Napoleon, ND to Anton & Regina (Bitz) Rohrich. He married Georgia Mae Foster on October 22, 1966. Together they resided in Bismarck and raised two sons, David and Donald. John was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served eleven months during the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam he received the Army Commendation Medal with the 9th Infantry Division near Dong Tam, Vietnam. Specialist Rohrich earned the award for meritorious service as a Cannoneer in Battery A, 1st Battalion of the division's 11th Artillery. He was also awarded with a Gold Star and two Purple Hearts.

John worked at GP Hotel in Bismarck as a bellhop, at Capital Laundry, along with bartending at the Moose Lodge. He later moved to work as a route salesman for American Linen. He was promoted to Sales Account Representative for the western and central ND region. John retired from American Linen in 1993 due to health complications from multiple myeloma cancer.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards. John loved family time, especially with his wife, sons, and two granddaughters. He also enjoyed short trips to the casino with family and friends. John always had a hug ready for you and an "I love you." He battled many health problems for 27 years but continued to fight and never give up. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Mae "Mae"; two sons, David Rohrich and Donald Rohrich (girlfriend Stacy Holzer); two granddaughters, McKenna and Danyka; siblings, Agatha Eckman, Dena (John) McIntyre, Louise Wagner, and Val Rohrich; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (Tony), sister-in-law (Ginger), and brothers-in-law (James Eckman and Leonard Wagner).

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share condolences with John's family.