Gerald (Jerry) R. Logdahl, 82, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020, at Bigfork Valley Communities Long Term Care Center. Gerald held up the meaning of his name Brave Warrior and fought a long, hard battle.

Gerald was the youngest son born to Frans and Ethel Logdahl on Feb. 12, 1938, at home in the Wildwood Township, 18 miles east of Northome, Minnesota. He was confirmed in Hope Lutheran Church, and graduated from Northome High School in 1956. He started his career in 1957 with Mando Insulite Division in International Falls, Minnesota, as apprentice tinsmith and later acquired journeymanship status as a tinsmith/millwright in the engineering and maintenance group. He later transferred to Boise Cascade Paper Mill facility and worked for a total of 43 years combined before retirement in 2000.

Gerald married Shirley B. McClanahan on Oct. 4, 1958. To that union was born three children (Roger, Cheryl, and John). Gerald married Kay M. Anderson (Lenth) on May 16, 1981, and lived in International Falls, Minnesota, up until both retired. They moved to Wildwood following retirement where they lived to enjoy and grow their happiness with many friends in the Northome area. They enjoyed a happy married life of 38 years.

Gerald took pleasure in his early years raising animals on his hobby farm in International Falls. He also showed his love of the outdoors by gardening, camping with friends, hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and snowmobiling. Jerry boasted about "Going on 80" when he accompanied his son-in-law Steven to West Yellowstone, Montana for a snowmobile trip five years ago. He also traveled to New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, California, Utah, Alaska, and Maui to spend vacation time with family. He was a craftsman like his father, Frans, and the builder/finisher of his two homes. In later years, he helped develop a Canasta Card playing group within the Northome Community and was a faithful, humble servant at Hope Lutheran Church. He will be long remembered as a great father, husband, grandfather, talented craftsman, friend, and a very well respected member of the Wildwood Community. Jerry has always said he had a good life. Those who knew him would agree that among his heavenly requests would be coffee and lutefisk.

Gerald is survived by his children, Roger Logdahl of Port Orchard, Wash., Cheryl (Steven) Johnson of Bismarck, and John Logdahl, Cook, Minn.; and by Kay's daughters, Mary (Jeff) Friendt and Sandy Correia; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Britta, Zachary, Ayrica, Ryan Kyle, Lyssa, Robert, Amanda, Matthew, Max, and Isabel; seven great-grandchildren, Kason, Kaylie, Elizabeth, Charles, Lily, Isla, and Asher; his brother Carl D. (Nancy) Logdahl; sister-in-law Eleanor Logdahl; his first wife Shirley (McClanahan) Melbo, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Kay; his parents; his brothers Rudolph and Sigvard; and his sisters baby Inez, Evelyn, Vivian, and Gertrude.

The family of Gerald sincerely thanks family and friends for the loving support. Also, sincere appreciation is extended to medical professionals and caregivers at Scenic Rivers Clinic, Northome, Minn.; Sanford Health Bemidji, Minn., and Bismarck; Renaissance Hearing Center, Bemidji, Minn.; Professional Hearing Center, Bismarck; Mid-Dakota Clinic, Bismarck; Missouri Slope Long Term Care Center and Assisted Living, Bismarck; Deeter Dental, Bismarck; Face and Jaw Surgery, Bismarck: Bigfork Valley Communities, Bigfork, Minn.; and Kurt and Jill Cease. A beautiful, private family bedside service was provided by all the nursing staff at the Bigfork Valley Communities Long Term Care Center. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held at a later date at the Wildwood Cemetery.

