Lawrence Reis

It is with great sadness the family of Lawrence (Larry) S. Reis, announces his passing on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Federal Way, Washington.

He was born in Moffitt on March 1, 1930, to John and Eva Reis.

After attending St. Mary's High School in Bismarck, he began his career in the laundry business at Capital Laundry.

In 1974 he began his move west, settling first in Spokane, Washington, where he married Delores Matthiesen (Reis), before moving once again in 1977, to Seattle, Washington. Here he planted roots in Federal Way, where he remained in the laundry business, until he retired in 1995.

He settled with his wife of 43 years doing the things he loved most, which included golfing, reading, playing cards, traveling and visiting friends and family, as well as cheering on his favorite sports teams. GO HAWKS!!!!

He was intelligent, with a dry wit. Quick to laugh at jokes, including those made on his behalf. He especially enjoyed making jokes in German, and speaking to his family in his native tongue, as if they were still children, laughing without a care in the world.

He was a kind hearted man, and soft spoken, especially when it came to family.

He is preceded in death by his father, John M. Reis, and mother, Eva Roehrick, as well as six siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Delores Reis (Matthiesen), and three daughters from a prior marriage. Debbie Wanner (Butz), Donna Kramer (Joe), and Laurie Reis (Rick). As well as five step-children, Sherry Fischer, Debbie Hagel (Ed), Roger Heid, Allan Heid and Darla Meston.

He also leaves 14 grandchildren as well as 25 great-grandchildren.

"Yes, they'll all come to meet me, arms reaching, smiling sweetly. It's good to touch the green, green grass of home."

(The deceased requested there be no memorial service at this time.)