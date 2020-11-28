Menu
John Blickensderfer

John Blickensderfer passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. He graduated from Mott Lincoln High School in 1982 and worked at the U.S. Post Office in Richmond, Virginia, for over 20 years.

John read voraciously, loved to fish, and nurtured a deep appreciation for many types of music. As we all do, John struggled with his demons. His addictions ended his life too early. We are sad.

He is survived by his mother, Edna, sister, Tracy (Miles) Porter and brother, Kent (Tess) along with nieces, nephew, and many aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Blickensderfer.

There are no services planned.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
