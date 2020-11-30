Raymond Schaff

Raymond Joseph Schaff (Joey), 56, of Mandan, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2020 at his brother's home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan with a Rosary/ Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Joey was born on February 9, 1964 to Raymond and Bernice (Belohlavek) Schaff in Bismarck, ND. Joey faced many difficult challenges throughout his life and maintained a positive attitude. On June 6th, he celebrated his 36th year since his transplant. Both of his brothers donated kidneys to him. He never let his circumstances dictate how he lived his life. He was a true warrior until the very end.

Joey graduated from Mandan High School in 1984. He bought his first truck in 1986 and joined the family business hauling livestock throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed working with his brothers, as well as his dad. Joey worked for several local trucking companies during his career. At the time of his passing, Joey was employed by Beco Inc. hauling mail from Bismarck to Minneapolis, MN. Throughout his trucking career, Joey would meet many people and make lifelong friends.

Joey's passion was hunting. He had a keen eye for spotting coyotes as well as deer. He shot his first coyote with a single shot 22. He loved hunting coyotes with greyhounds. Joey learned most of his driving skills chasing coyotes across a stubble field. Joey went on his last hunt a couple of weeks ago. He enjoyed the comradery that hunting provided and developed many friendships that would last a lifetime.

Joey will always be remembered for his huge heart, great smile, sense of humor, his love for his family and friends, his country ,and for the outdoors. Though you left us way too soon, we take comfort that you are no longer in any pain.

Joey will be deeply missed by his parents, Raymond and Bernice Schaff, Mandan, ND; brothers, Jeff (RaNette) Schaff, Olympia, WA., Greg Schaff, Mandan, ND.; sister, Lisa (Greg) Kruckenberg, Mandan, ND.; and his four nieces, Abigail Schaff, Temecula, CA., Hannah (Travis) McGhee, Riverside, OH., Haley Schaff, Olympia, WA., and (his special subby) Paige Kruckenberg, Mandan, ND.

Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Magdelena Schaff, and Gus and Della Belohlavek; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Kidney Foundation.