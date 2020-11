Thomas Kambeitz, 79, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020 at Sanford Health, Fargo. Private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. A service livestream will be available on the Church of Corpus Christi's website.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.