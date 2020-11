Della Koski, 86, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held Wednesday at Ahola Cemetery, Wing.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.