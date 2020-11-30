Brian Mees

Brian Lee Mees, 56, born Dec. 27, 1963 to Hillard G. and Mary (Gabel) Mees in Bismarck, left this world unexpectedly on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Bismarck, with Rev. Allen Wagner officiating.

Visitation will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Brian was raised and educated in Bismarck. He faced many difficulties and struggles throughout his life. Brian held various jobs, including Red Owl and brick tending with his Uncle Ted and the boys. He thought very highly of his Uncle Ted and Aunt Shirley, who took him under their wings and included him in the family activities. He enjoyed playing cards with his Aunt Shirley, helping his Uncle Ted with chores and spending holidays with their family.

He is survived by his siblings, Larry Mees, Bismarck, Vicky (Allen) Miller, Bigfork, Mont., and Darvin (Julie) Mees, Billings, Mont.; four nephews and one niece.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Corey Mees.

