Clara Braun

Clara Braun, 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020 at CHI/St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Church of St. Mary's, Bismarck. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Bismarck Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Bismarck Funeral Home where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Clara was born April 7, 1927 in rural Napoleon to Magdalena and John M. Gross, the fourth of 13 children. After graduating from Napoleon High School in 1946 she moved to Bismarck to work and shortly after that met a handsome farmer, Adam Braun. They married a year later, June 9, 1947, and Clara became his wonderful partner for almost 63 years. Clara and Adam danced every Saturday for many years during their marriage, played cards and socialized with neighbors and friends, traveled extensively all over the world, and enjoyed many fun-filled winters in Arizona. Adam passed away March 12, 2010. Clara was a hardworking energetic SOCIAL soul, fun loving and good natured. Never wanting to sit idle she was involved in Cowbells (Cattlewomen), TOPS, St. Hildegard Church Altar Society, Apple Creek School Board, the Eagles Auxiliary, Red Hats, many pinochle groups, and would stop to have coffee with friends as often as possible! For the last nine years she enjoyed the social life and new friends at Touchmark in Bismarck. There and always she entertained others with funny stories about herself and her many life experiences.

Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, while grieving her passing, are thankful for her faith filled devotion to her family and they will have memories of her full life.

Left to love and honor Clara are her family, four children: Linda (Dal) Buchmann, Baldwin, ND; Audrey (Daryl) Braun-Duin, Stephen City, VA; Alvin (Juanita) Braun, Menoken, ND; and Joanne (Scott) Wangler, Bismarck, ND. She has 18 grandchildren: Micky (Linda) Buchmann, Baldwin, ND; Shelley (Jason) (Buchmann) Wilson, Golden, Colo.; Marcy (Brett) (Buchmann) Kading, Hawley, Minn.; Carey (Chris) (Buchmann) Enderle, Devils Lake; Chad (Heidi) Braun-Duin, Winchester, Va.; Aaron (Kelly) Braun-Duin, Stephen City, Va.; Brian Braun-Duin, Renton, Wash.; Lindsey (Matt) Braun-Duin) Costlow, Manassas, Va.; Tyler (Grace) Braun-Duin, Stephen City, Va.; Hope (Brock) (Hawkins) Neal; Alexis (Brett) (Braun) Morlok, Bismarck, ND; Valerie (Nathan) (Braun) Kuntz, Bismarck, ND; Allen (Brandi) Braun, Bismarck; Samantha (John) (Braun) Mendis, Williston; Melissa (Nick) (Braun) Pappas, Spearfish, S.D.; Jordan (Beth) Wangler, Bismarck; Jenna (Jesse) (Wangler) Larson, Bismarck, and Jacie Wangler, Bismarck. Clara thoroughly enjoyed her entire family, including her 33 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Clara is survived by her siblings, brothers Matt Gross, John Gross, Ben Gross, Val Gross, Bro. Placid Gross, Pius Gross, Isadore Gross, Leo Gross, and sisters Elizabeth Schatz and Anne Dammel. Also left behind is Arlene Abraham, her best friend of 42 years, who was as close as family to Clara.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Andrew Gross and Fr. Richard Gross. Clara always said that she wanted to "live to be 100 like her mother," but then at the end said that "90 something was plenty enough." She thoroughly enjoyed reading the newspaper obituaries for all the stories. We hope you enjoyed knowing Clara and reading this one.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share memories of Clara.