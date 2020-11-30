Ardella Gehring

Ardella Anna Gehring, 81, Bismarck, entered Heaven's gates on Nov. 28, 2020.

Ardella was born March 2, 1939 to Michael and Barbara Emter of Glen Ullin. She grew up and attended school in Glen Ullin until she moved to Bismarck. She was united in marriage to Leo Gehring on Sept. 1, 1962 in Bismarck. They were blessed with two children, Karla and Timothy. Ardella was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck. She was employed at Red Owl Grocery in Bismarck for over 22 years before she went to work part-time for Bismarck Public Schools, from where she retired in 2001.

In her younger years, Ardella enjoyed camping with family and friends, gardening, biking, snowmobiling, and dancing to polka music with her husband. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially for the holidays. Ardella loved spending time with family and friends. A highlight of her life was her three grandsons; Johnathan, Tyler, and Brandon whom she loved dearly.

Ardella is survived by her husband, Leo; son, Timothy, Bismarck; daughter and son-in-law, Karla (Kevin) Neigum, Marion, Iowa; grandsons, Johnathan Neigum, Marion, Iowa, Tyler (Elizabeth) Neigum, Le Claire, Iowa, and Brandon Neigum, Minot; sisters, Delphie (Jim) Horner, Bismarck, Gladys Glasser, Glendive, Mont.; brothers, Adolph (Christine) Emter and Eugene (Arlene) Emter, both of Bismarck.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Agnes (Ed) Glasser, Perpetua Emter; brother, Thomas (Marge) Emter; and one brother-in-law, Clarence Glasser.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Bismarck Funeral Home.

