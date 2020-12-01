Kaye Sullivan

Kaye Sullivan, 90, of Mandan, passed away November 29, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

There will not be a visitation. If you plan to attend the funeral service, please wear a mask and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

