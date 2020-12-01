Helen Rehn

Helen Rehn went to meet her Lord Jesus early Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020.

Helen Reinhardt Rehn was born Jan. 11, 1927 to Daniel and Dorothy Reinhardt in Napoleon. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Alfred Rehn, who preceded her in death in 1962. Helen had two children, Jessica Kathlyn Miller, Ivins, Utah, and Larry, who lives with his wife Pam in Mandan.

Helen attended school in Beulah and later Bismarck Junior College. She sold Stanley Home Products for 23 years and finished her working career after 18 years of loyal service selling appliances at Sears, retiring in 1987. Helen was a member of Bismarck Baptist Church. She was a self-proclaimed recycled teenager who was a dedicated volunteer at the Burleigh County Senior Center. Many lives of family and friends were touched by timely Christmas, birthday and/or anniversary cards that turned into a "card ministry."

She had four grandchildren, John (Fran) Miller, Lincoln; NonaMarie Miller, Ivins, Utah; Katie (Tim) McAfee, Mandan, and Margie (Nadir) Torres, Mandan; and step granddaughter, Jessica (Riley) Albrecht, Lincoln. Helen was a proud great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Pamela, Annie, Gabriel and Abbygail Torres, Micah, Lucas and Elise McAfee. She also has two great-great-grandchildren, Natalie and Evan Albrecht.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Jessica (the late, Steve) Miller; son, Larry (Pam) Rehn; sister, Rose (the late, Floyd) Halverson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Emma and Lorraine; and brothers, Elmer and Ray.

Regrettably, due to the coronavirus, there will not be any memorial service to pay respects to Helen.

