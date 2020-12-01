Theresa Stramer

Theresa Stramer, 95, Bismarck, formerly of Hazelton, passed away Nov. 13, 2020.

Theresa was born Dec. 3, 1924 in Hazelton to John and Elizabeth Landsberger. She graduated from Hazelton High School in 1942.

Theresa married Neil Stramer on June 23, 1947. They raised a family and farmed in Hazelton. Neil died in 1961. Theresa and her family of nine children continued to farm with her brother, Francis Landsberger.

In 1980 Theresa moved to Bismarck where she worked part time at the State Capitol and operated her own sewing business. She shared with her family an appreciation of all things artistic. She enjoyed music, art, fashion, sewing and valued anything creative. She was an avid reader of historical fiction and shared her love of reading with her children, giving them the gifts of worlds beyond their own borders, and times beyond their own history. She enjoyed sharing the nuanced beauty of ordinary things, from the texture of a fine fabric, to the fragrance of her favorite Hansa roses. She took a particular interest in her nieces, nephews and grandchildren, often acting as confidant to an array of them around her kitchen table. She enjoyed visiting her large extended family and her many friends often. She leaves behind her wisdom, humor and strength of character. Theresa's life was a testament to resilience with grace. Her faith was her anchor throughout her life.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; son, Kevin; and son-in-law, Dann Knudsen.

She is survived by her eight children, Paul (Gladys) Stramer Eureka, Mont., Dave (Pam) Stramer, Hazelton, Colleen Knudsen, Bismarck, Sher Stramer, Minneapolis, Minn., Laura Stramer, Minneapolis, Minn., Warren (Julia) Stramer, Hazelton, son-in-law Jerry Daigle, Minneapolis, Minn., Ellen Becker, Minneapolis, Minn., and Julie Stramer, Minneapolis, Minn. She is also survived by one sibling, Dolores Kuntz, Bismarck, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held Thursday, Nov. 19 at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, Hazelton.

A memorial mass and celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

