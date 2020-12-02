Patricia Sabot

Patricia Sabot, 90, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Washburn.

Patricia was born April 13, 1930 to Edward and Hazel (Ringingberg) Morris in Bismarck. She was raised and educated in Rural Burleigh Public School. Patricia married Paul Sabot on Nov. 25, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck. They made their home in the Regan area where they farmed and ranched for 40 years and raised their four children. In 1993, they moved to Washburn and later moved to Mandan.

Patricia enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle with family and friends, but most importantly spending time with family.

Patricia is survived by her sons, David (Lana), Monte (Melissa), Bismarck; her daughters, Paula Paul (Frank, Friend), Mandan, and Trudi (Jim), Beaver, Katy, Texas. Her eight grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Beaver, Brandon (Jen) Beaver, Andrea (Phil) Hinz, Brittany Schmidt, Jaden Sabot (Faith, Friend), Wanda (Patrick) Ethan, Kimberly (A.J.) Ehrmantraut, and Patrick Hofstad; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, MaKenna, and Mason Beaver, Emmett and Malina Beaver, Ryker Schmidt, Evaliah and Allesia Sabot, Austin and Zachary Ehrmantraut, Brianna and Alex Ethan, Ashlee Torpy, Netanya Walker, Carlee Komes, and Wesley Brown; her great-great-grandchildren, Ziah Tarpy and Brinlee Komes; Aurora and Araya Greene; and her brother, David Morris.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul; her parents; brothers, Harold, Ralph, Howard, Clarence, Patrick, and sisters, Wilma (Ray) Simons, Winifred (Johnny) Sabot, Lucille (Bob) Schonert, and Leona (Joe) Schonert.

