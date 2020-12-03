Clarence Schock

Clarence L. Schock, age 82, of Carson, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin.

A private family service will be held 1 p.m. MT Friday, Dec. 4, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin with the burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The burial service will be at approximately 2 p.m. The public is welcome to join at the cemetery at this time.

There will be a public visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. MT Thursday at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.

He is survived by the love of his life, Twyla Schock; children, Velvet (Perry) Finck, Elgin, Velecia (Randy) Rath, Hazelton; Vance (Patty) Schock, Baldwin; Verland Schock, Carson; Verrick (Sarah) Schock, Carson; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Twyla Schock 5770 76th St SW, Leith, ND 58529.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.