Gary Hagler

Gary Dean Hagler, 80, of Cando, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

A private family funeral service will be held at United Methodist Church, Cando with Pastor Rick Craig officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home, Cando. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cando.

Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church, Country Lanes Bowling Alley, or North Star School all in Cando.

