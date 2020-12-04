Ann Sperle

Ann Sperle, 86, of Napoleon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook page and St. Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube page.

Ann Marie Kuntz, daughter of Peter Kuntz and Barbara (Schutt) was born June 6, 1934, in Logan County. She grew up on a farm in Kintyre and attended country school through the eighth grade. Ann married the love of her life, Martin S. Sperle, on July 20, 1953. Martin and Ann farmed and raised their 13 children on a farm southwest of Napoleon. They moved into Napoleon in 1999. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, the Alter Society and The Eagles Club. Her hobbies included embroidering, crocheting, playing cards and playing bingo. Ann loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Even with so many children and grandchildren, her door was always open to anyone, just set another place at the table.

Ann is survived by her 13 children, Mike (Nora) Sperle, George (Sue) Sperle, Tina (Mickey) Weigel, Cindy (Wayne) Goehring, Sharon (Kevin) Horsager, Brenda (Vic) Sokolofsky, Colleen (Ron) Fettig, Patty (Bill) Gross, Sheilia Horner, Jim (Kellie) Sperle, Missy Hilzendeger, Carla (Craig) Kretchman, Brian (Shelly) Sperle; 64 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; son-in-law, Joey Hilzendeger; and great-grandchild, Sam Martin Horner.

