Lloyd Lauer

Lloyd "Fuzzy" Lauer, 86, of Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at a Bismarck care center.

On Nov. 16, after 35 weeks of being imprisoned in a long term care facility under the pretense of "keeping him safe," Lloyd contracted the very thing they were supposed to be keeping him safe from - facility acquired COVID-19. He battled through another two weeks of fear, isolation, and illness before his body finally surrendered and released his soul to go be with his Jesus. This process stole his freedom, his dignity, and his health, but it was unable to steal his beautiful spirit and his handsome smile which he hung unto until the very end. As a society, what we have allowed to happen to Lloyd and all those in long term care is despicable. It robs the residents and their families of the most fundamental of needs-freedom, love, and affection-and makes the working conditions for their caregivers unbearable. If anyone thinks we are doing the right thing, they have not lived our nightmare of a journey for the past nine months. And, if you think this doesn't affect you, you are wrong-it just hasn't affected you yet.

Private services will be held at the United Methodist Church in McClusky today, Dec. 4. Burial will be held Monday in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lloyd, known to many as "Fuzzy" was born Sept. 26, 1934 in McClusky to Fred and Katherine (Neff) Lauer. He grew up on the family farm near McClusky and attended country school and the McClusky High School. Lloyd entered the Army on Dec. 6, 1956 and served for two years including being stationed in Korea where he was a medic. He was honorably discharged Dec. 5, 1958 and returned to McClusky. He started working at the CO-OP Elevator of McClusky and was later promoted to manager. He worked there for 37 years and retired in 1996. He then began working for the North Dakota Department of Transportation in McClusky for approximately 12 years. He also began working as an assistant at Hertz Funeral Home in McClusky from August 1997 until he retired in December 2018.

Lloyd was a member of the United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees and as treasurer. He also was a church caretaker. Lloyd loved to sing in the choir and in men's groups. Lloyd served his community on the McClusky City Council and served a short time as mayor. He was a member of the McClusky Lions Club, School Board, and City Fire Department. Lloyd was also a member and past commander of the McClusky American Legion Post. He was a lifetime sponsor of the McClusky FFA.

Lloyd was passionate about his sports. He followed the local athletic teams and traveled to many games. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Jan of Bismarck; children, Perry and Cecilia Lauer of Ramsey, Minn., Sheila and Patrick Faul, Corey and Melissa Lauer all of McClusky, Lauri and Greg Schlosser of Bismarck; Brendon and Stacy Lauer of College Station, Texas; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, LeRoy (Alice) Lauer, McClusky; sister, Shirley Wilson of Coleharbor; sister-in-law Doris Lauer of Bismarck.

Lloyd was preceded in death by brothers, Rudy, Ted, Melvin, Albert, and Ray; sisters, Edna Reile, Viola Murray, Freda Broeckel, Ruby Wahl, Darlene Roth, Violet Lauer, and Adeline Lauer; son-in-law, Troy Hanson.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
7:00p.m.
Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky
117 Avenue C. East, McClusky, ND 58463
Dec
4
Service
United Methodist Church
, McClusky, North Dakota
Dec
7
Burial
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
, Mandan, North Dakota
What a handsome man. I am so sorry for your loss and the situation that has occured in the nursing homes. You said it well.
jeannie Soule
December 5, 2020
I did not know Mr. Lauer but I lost my mother in October under similar circumstances. I am very sorry for your loss. I really appreciate that you brought this issue to people's attention. There are so many families out there like ours and it will continue on as long as these facilities continue to "protect" their residents. God be with you.
Randy Guthmiller
December 5, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for your family during this difficult time.
Tanya (Backman) GreyEagle
December 5, 2020
I didn't know Mr. Lauer personally. He sounds like an awesome gentleman. I wanted to say thank you for including the info about care facilities. So true. So sad. With hugs, A daughter with a mom in a care facility in Michigan
Karen
December 5, 2020
I never knew Lloyd, but I am so sorry for your loss and the pain you have been through. I will be praying for you all.
Chris Collins
December 4, 2020
I so enjoyed checking in on him when I worked there. Also visiting with his wife. What an awesome couple. He was such a friendly guy. He always had a smile for me.
Tammy Huft
December 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Had some wonderful times while I was the Depot agent in McClusky back in 1969 and 1970. God Bless you Jan and family. Vern Unrath
Vern Unrath
December 4, 2020
I am soo sorry for your loss!! I have worked in long term for twelve years resigned in March right when the pandemic started, I feel your pain and loss! Prayers MeriCathryn Rauser
MeriCathryn Rauser
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry to learn that your father has passed. I wish i would have known him. His smile is infectious. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Cathy VanMiddlesworth
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss! I am very glad I had the privilege and honor to meet such a wonderful man!
Dan Donlin
December 3, 2020