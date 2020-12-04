Lloyd Lauer

Lloyd "Fuzzy" Lauer, 86, of Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at a Bismarck care center.

On Nov. 16, after 35 weeks of being imprisoned in a long term care facility under the pretense of "keeping him safe," Lloyd contracted the very thing they were supposed to be keeping him safe from - facility acquired COVID-19. He battled through another two weeks of fear, isolation, and illness before his body finally surrendered and released his soul to go be with his Jesus. This process stole his freedom, his dignity, and his health, but it was unable to steal his beautiful spirit and his handsome smile which he hung unto until the very end. As a society, what we have allowed to happen to Lloyd and all those in long term care is despicable. It robs the residents and their families of the most fundamental of needs-freedom, love, and affection-and makes the working conditions for their caregivers unbearable. If anyone thinks we are doing the right thing, they have not lived our nightmare of a journey for the past nine months. And, if you think this doesn't affect you, you are wrong-it just hasn't affected you yet.

Private services will be held at the United Methodist Church in McClusky today, Dec. 4. Burial will be held Monday in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lloyd, known to many as "Fuzzy" was born Sept. 26, 1934 in McClusky to Fred and Katherine (Neff) Lauer. He grew up on the family farm near McClusky and attended country school and the McClusky High School. Lloyd entered the Army on Dec. 6, 1956 and served for two years including being stationed in Korea where he was a medic. He was honorably discharged Dec. 5, 1958 and returned to McClusky. He started working at the CO-OP Elevator of McClusky and was later promoted to manager. He worked there for 37 years and retired in 1996. He then began working for the North Dakota Department of Transportation in McClusky for approximately 12 years. He also began working as an assistant at Hertz Funeral Home in McClusky from August 1997 until he retired in December 2018.

Lloyd was a member of the United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees and as treasurer. He also was a church caretaker. Lloyd loved to sing in the choir and in men's groups. Lloyd served his community on the McClusky City Council and served a short time as mayor. He was a member of the McClusky Lions Club, School Board, and City Fire Department. Lloyd was also a member and past commander of the McClusky American Legion Post. He was a lifetime sponsor of the McClusky FFA.

Lloyd was passionate about his sports. He followed the local athletic teams and traveled to many games. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Jan of Bismarck; children, Perry and Cecilia Lauer of Ramsey, Minn., Sheila and Patrick Faul, Corey and Melissa Lauer all of McClusky, Lauri and Greg Schlosser of Bismarck; Brendon and Stacy Lauer of College Station, Texas; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, LeRoy (Alice) Lauer, McClusky; sister, Shirley Wilson of Coleharbor; sister-in-law Doris Lauer of Bismarck.

Lloyd was preceded in death by brothers, Rudy, Ted, Melvin, Albert, and Ray; sisters, Edna Reile, Viola Murray, Freda Broeckel, Ruby Wahl, Darlene Roth, Violet Lauer, and Adeline Lauer; son-in-law, Troy Hanson.