Ronald Hummel

Ronald Hummel, 86, Pierre, South Dakota, formerly of Garrison, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at a Pierre hospital.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME - Garrison
So very sorry to hear of Ron´s passing. I worked with Ron at the Glenharold Mine in Stanton for many years. He was a great guy to work with, a leader to the guys in the union and respected by many. Sincere sympathy to his family and friends. Deb
Deborah Meyhoff
December 4, 2020