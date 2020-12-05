Larry Rosenau

Larry Alan Rosenau, 61, Hazen, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Dec. 3, 2020. His smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST Monday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Grateful to have shared in his life are his wife, Tauni, Hazen; his son, Kyle, Mandan; his father, John, Bismarck; his stepchildren, Andrew Basley, Daniel (Felisha) Basley, Sherri (Chris) Kinn, Bethany (Phil) Karaba, all of Superior, Wis.; Spencer Mattheis, Fort Sill Training Camp, Okla., and Mason Mattheis, Bismarck; grandchildren Adam, Jenny, Bradan, Lillie, Brylei, Madelyn, Colton, Chloe, and Claire; as well as his brother, Daryl (Eileen) Rosenau, Bismarck, and two nieces, Kristin (Chris) Olson and Kara (Sam) Caven.

He is rejoicing in heaven with his mother, Betty Rosenau.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.