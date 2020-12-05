John Charging

John Charging, 65, New Town, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at his home.

John Allen Charging was born May 28, 1955, in Parshall, to John and Grace (Charging) Henry. John was a member of the Knife Clan and an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation. He was baptized in the Catholic faith and a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in New Town.

He attended Wahpeton Indian School until eighth grade. While in Wahpeton, John earned the highest honor of Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America. After eighth grade graduation he transferred to White Shield High School where he excelled in track, football, basketball, and rodeo. He graduated from White Shield High School in 1973 with honors and later that year in December he married Marilyn Jean White; from this union his daughter, Leonika Rose Charging was born. After high school graduation he was offered a full football scholarship from Dickinson State College. He was a standout football player for the Blue Hawks for four years and earned an All-Conference football player award along with many other honors. He graduated in 1977, with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He also received a tribal management degree from the University of South Dakota in 1987.

After graduation from college at DSU, he was employed as the director of the Food Distribution Program for all the reservations in North Dakota, and worked for Job Service of North Dakota. The following year he was hired by the Three Affiliated Tribes as the director of the Tribal Employment Rights Office. From 1984 to 1987, John was elected to serve as an MHA Tribal Councilman for the New Town/Little Shell Segment and elected as the secretary/treasurer for the Executive Committee of the Tribal Business Council. Prior to his retirement June 5, 2015, he served as tribal enrollment director for the MHA Nation. Most recently, John was a member of the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Advisory Board.

John met Renee Mayer, the love of his life, from this union their daughter Monika J. Charging was born. John loved to travel with Renee and Monika on their many road trips all over the country. He enjoyed endless family outings as well as camping and attending sporting events as a family; and cherished time spent with his grandsons, Justice and Phoenix.

John treasured his time enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, camper and die hard NDSU Bison fan. He was a member of many conservation associations. He also loved the game of golf and participated in golf leagues and tournaments all over the country. With his energy and love of sports and youth; he introduced his stepson, Nathaniel Mayer to the game of golf at the age of 7.

He was also a skilled poker player, having participated in tournaments all over Indian Country to Las Vegas, but was most at home playing a hand at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge. He was a man of many talents, and an excellent cook, baker, chef, and grill master. Beyond these activities what John enjoyed most was people. He enjoyed visiting with people and connecting with common interests and talking about events and sharing stories. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends who loved him and enjoyed spending time listening to his stories and jokes.

He is survived by daughters, Leonika Charging-Davison (Vaughn) and Monika Charging; stepson, Nathaniel Mayer; grandsons, Justice and Phoenix Charging-Davison; brothers, Frank Henry (Danile) and Don Charging (Shelly); sister, Cheryl Hansen; uncle, Frank Sherwood; aunts, Mamie Sherwood, Delores Sand, Theresa Charging, and Cleo Charging; several nieces, nephews, and many extended relatives.

John joined, in the spirit world, his parents, John and Grace Henry; grandparents, George and Anna Rose (Packineau) Charging; uncles, Kenneth and Duane Charging, Arnold Charging Sr. and Eugene Voigt; aunts, Pauline Fox, Carmen Eagle, and Elvina Charging; brother, Joseph James Henry; the love of his life, Renee Mayer; and a special loyal hunting dog, "Sassy."

A graveside service and committal was held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec 4., at New Town Cemetery, New Town.

(Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall www.langhansfuneralhome.com)