Raymond Kruckenberg

Raymond Kruckenberg, 93, of Mandan, formerly of Hazen, ND, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Edgewood Vista of Mandan. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CST, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Bill Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Per family's request, we strongly encourage all in attendance to wear a mask.

Ray is survived by his children, Raedell (Todd) Reinhardt or Bismarck and Kim (Tasha) Kruckenberg of Bismarck; one grandson, Kristopher (Jessica) Kruckenberg of Minot; two great-granddaughters Kinslee and Harper Kruckenberg; one brother Dale Kruckenberg of Devils Lake; nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ardella; two sisters, Elsie and Murphy; one brother, Arley.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.