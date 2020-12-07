Menu
Raymond Kruckenberg
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1927
DIED
December 5, 2020

Raymond Kruckenberg

Raymond Kruckenberg, 93, of Mandan, formerly of Hazen, ND, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Edgewood Vista of Mandan. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CST, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Bill Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Per family's request, we strongly encourage all in attendance to wear a mask.

Ray is survived by his children, Raedell (Todd) Reinhardt or Bismarck and Kim (Tasha) Kruckenberg of Bismarck; one grandson, Kristopher (Jessica) Kruckenberg of Minot; two great-granddaughters Kinslee and Harper Kruckenberg; one brother Dale Kruckenberg of Devils Lake; nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ardella; two sisters, Elsie and Murphy; one brother, Arley.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4474 1st St. NW, Hazen, North Dakota 58545
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4474 1st St. NW, Hazen, North Dakota 58545
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
