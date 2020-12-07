Valdean Swenson

Valdean Swenson, 92, Minot, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at a Minot nursing home.

Valdean "Val" Wegener was born January 15, 1928 in Hanks, North Dakota to Olaf and Elma Lien. She was then adopted by Max and Tillie Wegener and baptized Delores Valdean Wegener on May 1, 1928. She lived in Van Hook, ND with her parents and attended school both there and in Pasadena, CA. Val graduated high school in Van Hook in 1946. Following graduation, she attended Pasadena Junior College, then known as John Meier Junior College – West Campus, from 1946-47.

On October 24, 1948, she married Winton Gerald Swenson in Van Hook. The young couple resided in Van Hook and celebrated their first child, their daughter Susan, in 1950. In 1953 the couple moved to the new created New Town, ND that was formed when the building of the Garrison Dam created Lake Sakakawea and flooded Van Hook. Sons Scott and Steven were born there in 1953 and 1954, respectively.

Farming south of New Town was one of Winton's greatest joys in life, and Val loved supporting him and the boys by bringing them lunches to the field. Scott and Steve still talk about how great those meals tasted out in the fields.

Val and Winton enjoyed traveling to California during the winter for many years to spend time with friends and their daughter Susan. Val loved to golf at the New Town Country Club and created new memories while golfing during those winters spent in California. Music was a love of Val's, and she was a part of several choirs over the years. Music was something her family still enjoyed sharing with her during the last months of her life. Val was a member of a bridge club for several years and she enjoyed the family card parties. She was also an avid fan of bowling.

Val was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in New Town for many years, and was an active part of the women's circles there. She was more recently a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she loved all of the music and activities.

Val's family are very grateful for the loving care she received at Maple View Memory Care and Trinity Nursing Home in Minot.

Val is survived by her daughter, Susan (Stephen) Davenport, Minot; sons, Scott (Jane) Swenson, Watford City, ND, and Steve (Anne) Swenson, Billings, MT; six grandchildren, Heidi (Chris) Rosseau, Cloquet, MN, Lindsay (Jeremy) Ginter, Eden Prairie, MN, Jason (Nadine) Swenson, Golden Valley, MN, Jon (Whitney) Swenson, Beaverton, OR, Jeff Swenson, Billings, MT, and Joey (Kate) Swenson, Bozeman, MT; seven great-grandchildren, Scott and Spencer Rousseau, Evan and Edward Ginter, and Kyla, Ada, and Ria Swenson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Winton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to either Bethel Lutheran Church in New Town or Bethany Lutheran Church in Minot. Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).