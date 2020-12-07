Menu
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Arnold Pfeifer, 94, Minot, died December 4, 2020 in a Velva Care Center.

Arnold was born September 19, 1926 in Pickardville, ND to Jacob and Freida (Maier) Pfeifer. He served his country honorably and was discharged in 1947 from active duty. Arnold married Lorraine Just in 1950. They made their home in Minot, where he worked for SRT for 31 years.

Arnold is survived by his children, Brenda (Tom) Rogers, Bernice (Alan) Johnson, Bertha Pfeifer, and Beverly Pfeifer (Tim Hansen); 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A service will be held in 2021 when public gatherings are permitted.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck, ND with military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Family Funeral Home. To view a complete obituary or share memories and condolences go to www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
