Anton "Tony" Roger Roehrich passed away at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, Aug. 15, 2020. A memorial service for family and close friends of this very special man will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Tony was born March 11, 1949, in Napoleon, to Regina (Bitz) and Anton Roehrich. He was the fifth of six children. As a young man, he and his brothers and sisters worked hard on the family farm.

In June 1967, Tony married Diane Baumgartner, together they had two children, Richard "Rick" and Lynn. They lived in Fargo where Tony worked for several years as a refrigeration technician at Federal Beef. In May 1981, he married Gloria "Ginger" Zeadow, who brought three sons of her own into the family. After all of the children were grown, Tony and Ginger spent time exploring the United States before eventually settling in Wisconsin, where they became dedicated Green Bay Packers fans.

He and Ginger held season passes and attended many games at Lambeau Field where they would cheer their team on. When he could be convinced to take a day off of work, Tony enjoyed golfing and fishing with his buddies, and hanging out with his furry friends Snoopy and Lucy. His favorite trips were those to Australia to visit his best friend (and son) Rick, Cheryl and the kids.

Tony and Ginger lived in Wisconsin for many years, before relocating to Milford, Indiana, where he worked at, and retired from Maple Leaf Farms. After Ginger passed away in 2011, Tony moved back to North Dakota. He spent the last few years of his life ditching the North Dakota winters to spend time with his loving sisters in Sun City, Arizona.

Tony was a hardworking and dedicated father, grandfather and husband. He always looked out for and was an amazing provider for his family. He had a heart of gold, and would help anyone out, in any way he could. He will be greatly missed, and memories of him forever cherished.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger; his parents, Anton and Regina, and brothers-in-law, James Eckman and Leonard Wagner.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Cheryl), Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; and Lynn (Brian) Freed, Bismarck; stepsons, Larry, Lyn, and Matt Zeadow, all of Montana; grandchildren Alyssa (Mike) Mongeau, Brittany (Lee) Larochelle, Indianna Roehrich, Krysta Lafleur, and Jake Roehrich; great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Bentley, Harper, Aiden, Aleigha, and Bailey; brothers and sisters Agatha Eckman, Dena (John) McIntyre, Louise Wagner, John (Mae) and Val Roehrich. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces, and nephews.

