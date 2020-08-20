Dorothy Neas

Dorothea Frieda (Albrecht) Neas, age 94, of New Salem, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A private family service will be held with burial at Peace Cemetery in New Salem. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Dorothy was born Aug. 24, 1925, in New Salem to Edward and Frieda (Schwinkendorf) Albrecht. She grew up on the family farm south of New Salem and attended rural school through the eighth grade and graduated from New Salem High School.

On Oct.18, 1944, Dorothy married Howard Neas and together they operated the Neas dairy farm northwest of New Salem for many years before finally retiring. They had two children.

Dorothy's greatest delight was family and friends. There was always something available to eat and plenty of coffee for anyone that stopped by to visit. So many things to talk about and lots of laughter around the table. The advent of grandchildren and later, great grandchildren, was especially delightful for her. It was fun to watch the kids interact with the farm animals. Music was another of her favorite things and she played the piano, organ and accordion on a regular basis. The radio was usually playing in the house and even in the barn during milking time. It wasn't often that she didn't have a tune to hum.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Darrell (Darlene) Neas, Bismarck; daughter, Laurel Faber, New Salem; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorlene Kaelberer, New Salem.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; brothers-in-law, Raymond Kaelberer and William Neas; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Neas.