Merlin Sailer

Merlin A. (Anderson) Sailer, 84, of Stanton, peacefully passed away, with her family by her side, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Elm Crest Manor in New Salem. A family celebration of Merlin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Stanton or to the charity of your choice.

Merlin is survived by Glen Sailer, her husband of 65 years; her children, Gwendy (Kevin) Dissell of Washburn; Monty (Loree) Sailer of Garrison; Warren Sailer of Stanton; Julie (Brian) Hager of Rapid City, S.D.; and Morie (Kari) Sailer of Chandler, Tex.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Andy (Janice) Anderson; one sister, Sandra Wood; one brother-in-law, John Day and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Edna Anderson; her sisters LaDonna Day, Lois Yorio and Janice Anderson; and her brothers Carl, Delton, Raymond and Jr. Arnold Anderson.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.


Published by Bismarck Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
