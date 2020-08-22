Monica Zueger

Monica (Helbling) Zueger, 97, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Lakewood Landing Assisted Living in Mandan.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Weigel Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Wingenbach as celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery following the service.

Monica was born May 17, 1923, to Alfred and Rosa (Schaner) Helbling. Monica was raised on a farm near St. Anthony.

Monica married Nickolas Zueger Aug. 31, 1943.

She worked in the medical field as a nurse's aide and in the physical therapy department at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting.

Monica will be dearly missed by her daughter, Phylis (Jim) Benz of Mandan; her son, Melvin (partner David Picket) of Calif.; special family friend, Steve Casey; son in law, Joe Ciavarella of Mandan; eight grandchildren, Ronda (Tim) Glaser, Lana (Troy) Miller, Richard (Paula) Zueger, Ron (Deb) Zueger, Russ (friend Susan Larson) Zueger, Shanna (Erik) Vasquez, Ashley (Tom) Jensen, and Alisha (Scott) Blom; 18 great-grandchildren, Daltin, Jerald and Tanner Berger, Hunter Miller, Aric, Max, Austin, Will, Caroline, and Ashley Zueger, Karsten, Cooper, Easton, Payton and Tessa Vasquez, Barron and Madi Blom, Caden, Natalie and Knox Jensen; two great great-granddaughters, Mia and Miley Berger; one sister, Gardie Palen; and brothers, Al and Tom Helbling; sisters-in-law, Maxine Helbling and Gloria Zuesger; brother-in-law Ed (Joyce) Zueger.

Monica is preceded in death by the love of her life, Nick (2017); daughter and son-in-law, Carol (Roger) Birkholz Ciaverella; sons and daughters-in-law, Roger (Pat) Zueger and Ken (Melanie) Zueger; sisters, Mary Bullinger, Bertha Flink, Jenny Wetsch, and Maggie Kautzman; brothers, Stanley, Pete, and John Helbling; grandson, Nick; and great-grandson, Micheal Zueger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Construction Fund.

