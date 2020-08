James Lakoduk

Born Oct. 3, 1948, James "Jim" Lakoduk died at his home in Fargo, Aug. 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.26, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. A memorial service will also be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Butte.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.